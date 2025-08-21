Netanyahu says he will approve plans to take over Gaza City and also restart negotiations over hostages, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
