Bengal's progress long been stalled due to TMC's corruption, misrule, alleges PM Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's progress long been stalled due to TMC's corruption, misrule, alleges PM Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- TMC
- Kolkata
- Bengal
- corruption
- misrule
- progress
- development
- political debate
- governance
Advertisement