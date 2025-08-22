Crime, corruption have become identity of TMC, alleges PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Crime, corruption have become identity of TMC, alleges PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- PM Modi
- crime
- corruption
- Kolkata
- rally
- allegations
- elections
- Trinamool Congress
- political battle
Advertisement