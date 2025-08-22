BJP strengthened Bengali by granting it classical language status: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP strengthened Bengali by granting it classical language status: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Bengali
- PM Modi
- Kolkata
- Classical Language
- West Bengal
- Culture
- Heritage
- Politics
- Rally
Advertisement