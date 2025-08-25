25 crore people in India lifted out of poverty in last 11 years: PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
