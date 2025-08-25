All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'made in India' goods: PM Modi in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'made in India' goods: PM Modi in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports
Modi Advocates for 'Made in India' Boom This Festive Season
India's Space Renaissance: A New Era in Exploration
Reviving Silk Route: Himachal Welcomes India-China Trade Resumption
Jurassic Discovery in Jaisalmer: Unearthing India's Prehistoric Treasure