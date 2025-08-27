Four Naxals killed in encounter on Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, say Maharashtra police.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Naxals killed in encounter on Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, say Maharashtra police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- encounter
- Gadchiroli
- police
- violence
- Maharashtra
- security
- border
- law
- Narayanpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's National Security Evolution: The Dawn of a New Era
Pigeon Health Impact: Maharashtra's Expert Committee Under Scrutiny
Maharashtra Welcomes Elephant-Headed Deity with Grandeur: Ganesh Festival Commences
Maharashtra Government Engages with Maratha Activist Amid Quota Demand
Rajnath Singh on Future Warfare: Adapting to a New Era of Security Challenges