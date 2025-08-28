BJP-led Centre removed lakhs of voters in Bihar with help of Election Commission, claims J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
