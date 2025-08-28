Left Menu

Wrong to say RSS did not oppose partition of India, we opposed it, but RSS was not strong enough then: Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST
Wrong to say RSS did not oppose partition of India, we opposed it, but RSS was not strong enough then: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

