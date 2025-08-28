Wrong to say RSS did not oppose partition of India, we opposed it, but RSS was not strong enough then: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Wrong to say RSS did not oppose partition of India, we opposed it, but RSS was not strong enough then: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There is no resistance from our side, but if other side has reservations, we respect that: RSS chief on opposition parties.
India and Singapore Strengthen Arbitration Ties through High-Level Dialogue Held by IIAC
We help everyone, not just BJP, if they need our assistance in doing good work: RSS chief Bhagwat on opposition parties.
India and Qatar Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties
Border Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation Between India and Bangladesh