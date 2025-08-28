Jharkhand contributes to development of country, but receives Centre's apathy in return: CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand contributes to development of country, but receives Centre's apathy in return: CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- development
- Centre
- Soren
- equity
- resources
- assembly
- contributions
- national
- apathy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengal Assembly's Three-Day Showdown: Political Dramas Unfold
Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shibu Soren: J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading for Equity Derivatives from December 2025
Half of country's population made to believe BJP’s propaganda, claims J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
Those opposing Centre, its policies are framed in false cases by ED, CBI, I-T, alleges J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.