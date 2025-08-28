We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagwat
- RSS
- retirement
- work
- dedication
- Sangh
- commitment
- organization
- service
- loyalty
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashi-Mathura reclamation movement will not be supported by Sangh, but volunteers may take part in such movements: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Sangh does not believe in superstition, we have a scientific bent: Mohan Bhagwat.
In Sangh we all are volunteers, we all have to do what we are asked to do, we cannot cite our age to refuse any work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
I am not the only one who can be sar-sanghchalak, there are 10 people here who can take over the mantle: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Chhattisgarh Flood Relief: CM Sai's Commitment to Bastar