Ram Temple only movement that RSS supported, will not join any other, but our volunteers can: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Kashi-Mathura reclamation movement will not be supported by Sangh, but volunteers may take part in such movements: RSS chief Bhagwat.
In Sangh we all are volunteers, we all have to do what we are asked to do, we cannot cite our age to refuse any work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
RSS is focussed on its work in India, our volunteers work in other countries as per local laws: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
