Tumultuous Year in Meghalaya: Murder, Politics, and Progress

Meghalaya grabbed national headlines this year with a high-profile murder case, a significant political shift with the rise of the Voice of the People Party, and key infrastructural developments. Simultaneously, challenges like illegal coal extraction and inter-state boundary disputes provided constant regulatory and political hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:26 IST
In a significant year for Meghalaya, events ranged from crime to political upheaval and infrastructural advancement. Notably, the alleged murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife and others brought the national spotlight as police delved deeply into a complex, resource-intensive investigation highlighting inter-state coordination challenges.

Meanwhile, political landscapes shifted dramatically. The Voice of the People Party (VPP) made remarkable inroads by unseating a long-standing Congress MP and sweeping council polls, transforming itself from a mere agitation-based entity to a governmental presence. Declining fortunes of the Congress persisted, further weakened by defections to the ruling National People's Party.

On the developmental front, the state implemented ambitious plans focusing on connectivity and youth investment, including major road and tourism upgrades. The revived Autumn Calendar festivals signified a cultural resurgence, while environmental and regulatory discussions were dominated by illegal coal activity and boundary disputes with neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

