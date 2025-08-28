If Constitution guarantees voting right to all citizens, they must be able to exercise that: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
