Reliance to set up subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence to drive AI in India, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:49 IST
Reliance to set up subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence to drive AI in India, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030
India's Urban Surge: Rs 40 Lakh Crore Investment in Infrastructure
India's Economy Surges Beyond Expectations with 7.8% Growth
Strengthening India's Defence Production: A Karnataka Focus
Strengthening Ties: India-Japan Summit Expands Trade and Tech Collaboration