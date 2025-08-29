Though his term was short, Golap Borbora left indelible print as first non-Congress CM of Assam: Amit Shah.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Though his term was short, Golap Borbora left indelible print as first non-Congress CM of Assam: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We will keep our promise, make Assam and entire country free of illegal foreigners: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
We had made a promise to Assam, but we have not been able to fulfil it in 10 years: Amit Shah on making state free of illegal foreigners.
EC cleansing voters' list through SIR, but some parties opposing it for power because of moral degradation in today's politics: Amit Shah.
Sardar Patel's contributions were forgotten until PM Modi built his statue in Gujarat: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
Netaji did not have a memorial in Delhi before a statue was installed by PM Modi at Kartavya Path: Amit Shah in Guwahati.