Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
