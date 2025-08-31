Direct flights between India and China are being resumed: PM Modi in talks with President Xi.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:24 IST
Direct flights between India and China are being resumed: PM Modi in talks with President Xi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- direct flights
- Modi
- Xi
- bilateral relations
- tourism
- economy
- culture
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi Pave Way for Renewed India-China Relations
Welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to our bilateral cooperation: PM Modi in talks with President Xi.
We are committed to take forward bilateral ties: PM Modi during talks with President Xi.
There was consent between our special representatives on border management: PM Modi in talks with President Xi.
Peace and stability is maintained along border following disengagement: PM Modi in talks with President Xi.