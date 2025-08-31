On economic and trade relations, Modi and Xi recognised role of their two economies to stabilise world trade: MEA.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:45 IST
On economic and trade relations, Modi and Xi recognised role of their two economies to stabilise world trade: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Xi
- global trade
- economic relations
- India
- China
- MEA
- trade stabilization
- economies
- influence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.
India's Ethanol Blended Fuel: Promise or Problem?
PM Modi invited President Xi to BRICS summit that India will host in 2026: MEA.