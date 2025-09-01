Call of humanity is to find ways to bring permanent peace: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict during meeting with President Putin.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:15 IST
Call of humanity is to find ways to bring permanent peace: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict during meeting with President Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.
Xi Jinping's Parade: A Spectacle of Power and Diplomacy
Xi Jinping's Grand Display: A Parade of Power and Diplomacy
Xi's Grand Parade: A Show of Power and Diplomacy
Vatican Diplomacy: Pope Leo and Israeli President Herzog to Meet