'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march, part of Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', stopped midway by police in Bihar's Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march, part of Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', stopped midway by police in Bihar's Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha' of corruption, should not speak about irregularities, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.
Two BJP leaders with Election Commission's help want to finish democracy in India, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.
Tensions Flare as Protesting Teachers Clash with Police
Bihar CM not in conscious state of mind, people will throw his govt out of power in assembly polls, claims Tejashwi in Patna.
BJP indulges in 'vote chori', horse trading to topple state governments, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Patna.