Bihar CM not in conscious state of mind, people will throw his govt out of power in assembly polls, claims Tejashwi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
