Maratha quota stir: HC says entire city brought to a standstill and vital places in south Mumbai surrounded by protesters.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota stir: HC says entire city brought to a standstill and vital places in south Mumbai surrounded by protesters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- Mumbai
- Court
- protests
- demonstration
- city
- urban
- disruption
- reservations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Assembly's Stormy Monsoon Session: Slogans, Accusations, and Protests
City Pursuit: Fitness Trainer's Arrest Unveils Criminal Web
Bombay High Court Addresses Maratha Reservation Protests
Indonesian Protests Surge Amid Deadly Unrest
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests