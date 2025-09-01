No problem if Marathas get reservation without changing OBC quota: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting of OBC leaders.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
No problem if Marathas get reservation without changing OBC quota: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting of OBC leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- Reservation
- OBC
- quota
- equity
- Chhagan Bhujbal
- leaders
- demand
- community
- allocation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer Confirms Leadership into 2029 Elections
RSS Leaders Convene in Jodhpur for National Coordination Meeting
Lakhs of OBCs will stage protests if reservation meant for them is slashed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
Global Leaders Gather for WWII Commemoration in Beijing
Nuvoco Vistas Expands to Cement its Leadership in India