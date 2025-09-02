Maratha quota stir: Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota stir: Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- Bombay High Court
- Maharashtra
- government
- agitation
- reservation
- community
- legal
- protests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Orders Maratha Reservation Protesters to Vacate Azad Maidan
BEST Buses Roll Back Amid Maratha Agitation Relief
Government Unveils Major University Reforms to Boost Skills and Research
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Taliban government spokesperson, reports AP.
Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies Amidst Legal Challenges