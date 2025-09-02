We have won: Manoj Jarange tells Maratha quota stir protesters in presence of ministers.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
We have won: Manoj Jarange tells Maratha quota stir protesters in presence of ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manoj Jarange gives Maharashtra govt deadline of two months to issue GR stating Marathas and Kunbis are same community.
Uttar Pradesh Government Enhances Pay and Conditions for Outsourced Employees
Will meet Manoj Jarange: Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation chief and minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Maharashtra Government Moves Forward on Maratha Quota Demand
Central Vigilance Commission Raises Alarm Over Government Non-Compliance