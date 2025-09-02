Activist Manoj Jarange leaves Azad Maidan in ambulance for medical checkup after his 5-day fast on Maratha quota.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Activist Manoj Jarange leaves Azad Maidan in ambulance for medical checkup after his 5-day fast on Maratha quota.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- Manoj Jarange
- activism
- Azad Maidan
- fast
- community
- protest
- health
- movement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solution found in interests of Maratha community: CM Devendra Fadnavis after activist Manoj Jarange calls off fast.
My objective was to give justice to the community: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Maratha quota stir.
Amaravati's Transformation: Fast-Tracking Development Projects
Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast.
Indofast Energy and Bike Bazaar Join Forces to Transform India's EV Landscape