German foreign minister Wadephul tells EAM Jaishankar that Germany will put its full weight behind India-EU FTA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
India and Germany looking at cooperation in green hydrogen sector: Jaishankar after meeting German counterpart Wadephul.