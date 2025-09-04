PM Modi, EU leaders Costa and Von der Leyen discuss holding next India-EU summit in India at an early date.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, EU leaders Costa and Von der Leyen discuss holding next India-EU summit in India at an early date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-EU Leaders' Push for Free Trade Deal and Strategic Partnership
India Shines: Bartwal's Victory Sets the Tone for World Boxing Championships
Quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will get a new booster dose post-GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi.
GST reforms will strengthen cooperative federalism to build a developed India: PM Modi interacting with National Teachers Award recipients.
India and Singapore Forge Stronger Defense Ties