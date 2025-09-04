Better ease of doing business will give a boost to investments and employment: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Better ease of doing business will give a boost to investments and employment: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.
India-EU Leaders' Push for Free Trade Deal and Strategic Partnership
India Shines: Bartwal's Victory Sets the Tone for World Boxing Championships
Quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will get a new booster dose post-GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi.
GST reforms will strengthen cooperative federalism to build a developed India: PM Modi interacting with National Teachers Award recipients.