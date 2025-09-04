Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 64,000, AP reports quoting local health officials.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
