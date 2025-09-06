In phone conversation, PM Modi and French President Macron discuss ongoing efforts to bring end to conflict in Ukraine.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In phone conversation, PM Modi and French President Macron discuss ongoing efforts to bring end to conflict in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-France strategic partnership will continue to play key role in fostering global peace and stability: PM Narendra Modi.
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks
International Drug Smuggling Ring Busted: Six Arrested in Major Crackdown
Commitment to Peace: Kuki-Zo Groups Sign New Pact
Hezbollah's Stand: Disarmament, Diplomacy, and Dilemmas