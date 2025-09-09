PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those dead in Himachal Pradesh rain disaster, Rs 50,000 for injured.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
