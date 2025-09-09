Total 767 votes were cast in Vice Presidential polls, 752 were valid and 15 were invalid: Returning Officer PC Mody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:32 IST
Country:
- India
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan wins VP polls bagging 452 votes; Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy gets 300 votes: Returning Officer.
I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC: Returning Officer P C Mody.
