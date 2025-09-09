Delhi HC refuses to extend interim bail of Nitish Katara murder case convict Vikas Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC refuses to extend interim bail of Nitish Katara murder case convict Vikas Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Upholding Compensation in Road Accident Case
Delhi High Court Denies Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Extension
B Sudershan Reddy: Upholding Justice and Navigating Ideological Battles
Norfolk Southern Prioritizes Amtrak Trains: A Justice Department Breakthrough
Karisma Kapoor's Children Seek Justice Over Father's Billions