Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
