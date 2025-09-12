Majority of Brazilian Supreme Court panel votes to convict former president Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, reports AP.
PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:40 IST
Majority of Brazilian Supreme Court panel votes to convict former president Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro's Dramatic Conviction: A Historic Stand for Brazilian Democracy
Majority of Brazil Supreme Court panel votes to convict ex-president Bolsonaro of organized crime as part of coup trial, reports AP.
Brazil's Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro Convicted of Coup Plotting
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction
Bolsonaro's Fate in the Balance: Supreme Court Votes on Alleged Coup Attempt