CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
