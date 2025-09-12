Trump says 'with a high degree of certainty' that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:41 IST
Trump says 'with a high degree of certainty' that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Charlie Kirk
- suspect
- apprehended
- killing
- AP
- high-profile
- investigation
- announcement
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices to Boost Accessibility
Sebi board eases FPI entry into Indian capital markets with the introduction of a single window access to boost inflows: Chairman.
Supreme Court Urges Seeman to Apologize: A Dramatic Turn in Legal Battle
Streamlining Australian Visitor Visas: Aptech Visa's Revolutionary Approach
Spreading Cleanliness: Gujarat's Creative Approach with 'Hu Alag Chhu'