Left Menu

India's knowledge tradition is strong because it rests on pillars of preservation, innovation, addition, adaptation: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:39 IST
India's knowledge tradition is strong because it rests on pillars of preservation, innovation, addition, adaptation: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

India's knowledge tradition is strong because it rests on pillars of preservation, innovation, addition, adaptation: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investment Boosts Solar Manufacturing in Karnataka

Japanese Investment Boosts Solar Manufacturing in Karnataka

 India
2
U.S. Urges Tariffs to Halt Russian Oil Trade

U.S. Urges Tariffs to Halt Russian Oil Trade

 Global
3
73-year-old Sushila Karki becomes the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

73-year-old Sushila Karki becomes the first woman to serve as the Prime Mini...

 Global
4
Pakistan Set to Face Oman in Asia Cup Opener

Pakistan Set to Face Oman in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025