Left Menu

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:28 IST
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff

Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff

 India
2
Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

 United Kingdom
3
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
4
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025