PM unveils Rs 8,070-cr Bairabi-Sairang line connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with Indian Railways network.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:20 IST
- Country:
- India
PM unveils Rs 8,070-cr Bairabi-Sairang line connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with Indian Railways network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transformative Railway Projects in the Northeast: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Enhanced connectivity to strengthen educational, cultural, economic ties across region; create jobs, boost tourism: Modi in Mizoram.
Modi Brings Connectivity: Mizoram's New Rail Line Unveiled
Railway connectivity to Mizoram will boost tourism, generate employment; region's products will find new markets: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Century-Old Elphinstone ROB Bows Out for Modern Connectivity