Left Menu

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:58 IST
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.
  • Country:
  • India

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Accuses Punjab Government of Negligence Amid Flood Crisis

Union Minister Accuses Punjab Government of Negligence Amid Flood Crisis

 India
2
Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stance

Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stan...

 India
3
PM arrives in Guwahati on two-day visit to Assam: Officials.

PM arrives in Guwahati on two-day visit to Assam: Officials.

 India
4
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denounces Social Media Rumors

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denounces Social Media Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025