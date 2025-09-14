We were working on bringing reforms during last 8 months as policy driven exercise: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
We were working on bringing reforms during last 8 months as policy driven exercise: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Champions Indian Languages on Hindi Diwas
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
Classification of goods has been simplified in this latest GST reforms, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India
99 per cent of all goods in 12 per cent have come to 5 per cent, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.