World runs on faith and belief; Bharat is land of faith, having men of action and logic: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
World runs on faith and belief; Bharat is land of faith, having men of action and logic: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Personal interests have triggered conflicts in the world, leading to all problems: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Indore.
There was no global strife while India was world leader for 3,000 years: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Indore.
We are all actors in drama of life and have to play our parts; our true self emerges when drama ends: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
India is moving ahead on path of development, proving everyone's predictions wrong: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore.
Swift Police Action Busts Child-Lifting Gang in Ballari