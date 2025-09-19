One killed, four injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district: Officials.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-09-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 08:39 IST
- Country:
- India
One killed, four injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Inflammatory Speech Video Sparks Investigation in Hyderabad
Vindication for BAPS: U.S. Justice Department Closes Temple Investigation
Tragedy Strikes Private University: Nursing Student's Untimely Death Sparks Investigation
Safety Soars: Helicopter Ops Return for Char Dham Yatra 2025
BAPS Celebrates Vindication: US Ends Investigation Amid Community Pride