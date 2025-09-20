Karnataka govt constitutes SIT to probe 'vote deletion' in Aland assembly segment.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka govt constitutes SIT to probe 'vote deletion' in Aland assembly segment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- government
- SIT
- investigation
- vote deletion
- Aland
- assembly
- elections
- transparency
- integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJD Plans Assembly Gherao Over Panchayati Raj Power Curtailment
Fertiliser Crisis Sparks Uproar in Odisha Assembly
Family Feud Looms Over RJD Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls
Nalanda Literature Festival 2025: A Cultural Renaissance in the Heart of Bihar
Global Stakes: The 80th UN General Assembly Kicks Off