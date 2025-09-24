'Vote chori', irregularities in our electoral rolls have shaken public belief in very foundations of our democracy: Cong.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
'Vote chori', irregularities in our electoral rolls have shaken public belief in very foundations of our democracy: Cong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy in Peril: Congress's Battle Against Electoral Roll Manipulation
Political Tug-of-War in Bihar: Congress Attempts to Regain Influence Amidst Strong NDA Presence
Congress Working Committee expresses distress over ongoing 'genocide' of innocent civilians in Gaza.
RBI Reaffirms Commitment to FX Global Code for Forex Market Integrity
Profoundly worried by collapse of India's foreign policy: Congress Working Committee resolution.