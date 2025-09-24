Six Naxalites carrying total bounty of Rs 62 lakh surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.
PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Six Naxalites carrying total bounty of Rs 62 lakh surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- surrender
- Maharashtra
- Gadchiroli
- insurgency
- bounty
- peace
- law
- order
- breakthrough
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's president says US, Israeli attacks inflicted a 'grievous blow' on international trust and peace prospects, reports AP.
UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace
71 Naxalites, including 30 with total bounty of Rs 64 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district: Police.
Macron Urges Trump: Stop Gaza War for Nobel Peace Prize
Erdogan Advocates Peaceful Resolution on Kashmir at UN