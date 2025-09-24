Iran's president says US, Israeli attacks inflicted a 'grievous blow' on international trust and peace prospects, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
